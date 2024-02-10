Rent prices higher than national average in New Jersey in 2023 - and rising

Rent in New Jersey is on the rise.

That's the state of the market, according to Rent.com's analysis from 2023 numbers. New Jersey's rent prices rose 4.24% from 2022 to an average of $2,841.

In fact, across the country, the Northeast has the highest lease payments on average: $2,439. That's significantly higher than the current average price for an apartment nationally: $1,964, as of December, falling from a peak of $2,054 in August 2022.

Last year, rent prices rose in the Midwest and Northeast, while falling in the South and West, according to Rent.com. Rent in the Midwest, which climbed by 3.7%, is still more than $1,000 cheaper than the Northeast and $900 less espensive than the West.

The fall and winter months tend to ease rent prices, after they peak in the summer, according to Rent.com. Affecting prices now is also a construction boom, which has led to more availability and vacancies. In some areas, landlords are offering incentives to lease - a free month's rent or flexible lease terms.

Here are some of the highs and lows across the country from 2022 to 2023:

New Hampshire rents rose by 12.8%.

In Michigan, rent prices on a yearly basis experienced a substantial uptick of 12.47%.

Another Midwest state with notable rent gains was Minnesota, where rents rose by 11.65%.

In Florida, rent prices fell by 9.21%.

Behind Florida were Idaho and Oregon, which saw the second- and third-highest yearly declines of 5.76% and 5.08%, respectively.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Northeast U.S. has highest rent payments on average. NJ even higher