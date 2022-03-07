Rent And Utility Assistance Available In DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Rental and utility assistance is available for DeKalb County District 5 residents.

Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson issued Friday a reminder for people to apply for aid. Nonprofit organizations have received funds to provide eviction forbearance and rental/utility assistance to families in DeKalb County who have lost wages or employment or have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

In 2021, Commissioner Davis Johnson allocated over $650,000 to provide direct aid to District 5 residents facing eviction, delinquent rental payments, or utility payments.

“We are two years into this pandemic, and families are still in need of assistance. In DeKalb, we are doing all that we can to ensure that those who need assistance can get it,” said Davis Johnson in the release.

The nonprofits who received the funding include the following:

Tabitha’s House (678) 804-8823

First African CDC (404) 343-6861

The People’s Agenda (404) 653-1199

