Is Renta Corporación Real Estate, S.A.’s (BME:REN) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Renta Corporación Real Estate, S.A.’s (BME:REN) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Based on the last twelve months, Renta Corporación Real Estate’s P/E ratio is 8.67. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying €8.67 for every €1 in prior year profit.

Check out our latest analysis for Renta Corporación Real Estate

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Renta Corporación Real Estate:

P/E of 8.67 = €3.38 ÷ €0.39 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each €1 of company earnings. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

Notably, Renta Corporación Real Estate grew EPS by a whopping 38% in the last year. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 15% a year, over 5 years.

How Does Renta Corporación Real Estate’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Renta Corporación Real Estate has a lower P/E than the average (13.7) in the real estate industry classification.

BME:REN PE PEG Gauge February 6th 19 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Renta Corporación Real Estate shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Renta Corporación Real Estate, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Renta Corporación Real Estate’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Renta Corporación Real Estate’s net debt is 40% of its market cap. This is enough debt that you’d have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Verdict On Renta Corporación Real Estate’s P/E Ratio

Renta Corporación Real Estate’s P/E is 8.7 which is below average (17.7) in the ES market. The EPS growth last year was strong, and debt levels are quite reasonable. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue.