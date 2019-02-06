Is Renta Corporación Real Estate, S.A.’s (BME:REN) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!
This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Renta Corporación Real Estate, S.A.’s (BME:REN) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Based on the last twelve months, Renta Corporación Real Estate’s P/E ratio is 8.67. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying €8.67 for every €1 in prior year profit.
How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?
The formula for price to earnings is:
Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)
Or for Renta Corporación Real Estate:
P/E of 8.67 = €3.38 ÷ €0.39 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)
Is A High P/E Ratio Good?
A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each €1 of company earnings. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.
How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios
Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.
Notably, Renta Corporación Real Estate grew EPS by a whopping 38% in the last year. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 15% a year, over 5 years.
How Does Renta Corporación Real Estate’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?
The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Renta Corporación Real Estate has a lower P/E than the average (13.7) in the real estate industry classification.
Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Renta Corporación Real Estate shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Renta Corporación Real Estate, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.
A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank
Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.
Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.
How Does Renta Corporación Real Estate’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?
Renta Corporación Real Estate’s net debt is 40% of its market cap. This is enough debt that you’d have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.
The Verdict On Renta Corporación Real Estate’s P/E Ratio
Renta Corporación Real Estate’s P/E is 8.7 which is below average (17.7) in the ES market. The EPS growth last year was strong, and debt levels are quite reasonable. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue.
Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.
Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.
To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.
The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.