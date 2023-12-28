Rental assistance applications being accepted

Dec. 28—The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement and Hui o Hauula are accepting new applicants for the Rental and Utility Relief Program through Saturday.

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement and Hui o Hauula are accepting new applicants for the Rental and Utility Relief Program through Saturday.

The sign-up will be held at the following dates, times and locations :—Today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the KEY Project, 47-200 Waihee Road, Kaneohe.—Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hui Mahiai 'Aina, 41-902 Oluolu St., Waimanalo.—Today through Saturdayfrom 5 to 8 p.m. at BYU-Hawaii, 55-220 Kulanui St., Laie.

Renters should bring :—Unpaid bills for rent or utilities or eviction notice.—A current, valid rental agreement.—Proof of financial hardship since March 13, 2020 (loss of job, loss of wages, reduced hours at work, etc.).—Government ID card for head of household.—Signed Social Security cards for everyone over 18.—Income documents for every household member.

The first 250 new appli ­cations will be accepted ; renters are encouraged to review the FAQ at revitalize oahu.org /renthelp before applying.

Contact Atalina Pasi at CNHA to learn more or make an appointment : renthelphawaii @gmail.com or 808-782-5835.

Approved applications will be paid as long as funds are available. No application is guaranteed funding.

After processing these applications, the city, Catholic Charities Hawaii and CNHA will determine if there are enough funds for more application events.

Applications are funded with $25 million in state and local Fiscal Recovery Act funds approved by the Honolulu City Council in February.