🌱 Rental Assistance Deadline + Free N95 Mask Distribution

Durham Rescue Mission opened a warm shelter again on Friday to accommodate those in need during the winter weather. They typically help around 400 people a day, but when temperatures drop to deadly lows, they open their doors to people who are not long-term clients. The nonprofit also offers transportation to the shelter for those in need. (Spectrum News 1) The Durham Housing Authority is reminding tenants who live in public housing and are behind on rent to apply for rental assistance. If they have not applied by mid-February, they face the risk of eviction. More than 500 families are behind on their rent according to DHA CEO Anthony Scott, and they are trying to get the word out to apply by February 14.(CBS17) N95 mask distribution is set to begin in Durham and Orange counties at the beginning of this coming week. There are various locations that will start giving out masks beginning on Monday, with some sites beginning distribution on Tuesday. Many Durham County residents were growing frustrated at the lack of effective mask availability. (CBS17) The bridge collapse in Pittsburgh has many taking a closer look at the nation's infrastructure, including more than 1,400 bridges in North Carolina that are deemed "structurally deficient." According to NCDOT, out of the 18,877 bridges in North Carolina there are 1,460 bridges and over 3,116 miles of highway that are in poor condition. The label of "structurally deficient" doesn't mean the bridges and roadways are unsafe, but they are in need of more attention and maintenance. (abc11) This week, Governor Roy Cooper vetoed House Bill 605 that would have moved the 2022 primary date to June 7. Governor Cooper had previously spoken against the bill and released a statement calling out lawmakers for undermining the voting process in "an additional attempt by Republican legislators to control the election timeline." (WAVY)

Today in Durham:

Rooftop Yoga at the Durham Hotel (10:00am-11:00am)

Bootcamp & Brews at Hi-Wire Brewing (11:00am-12:00pm)

Music Bingo at Bull City Ciderworks (2:00pm-4:00pm)

Hammered Trivia with Thor (2:00pm-4:00pm)

Sunday Night Karaoke at Justin's (7:00pm-12:00am)

From my notebook:

It's National Croissant Day and Loaf Bakery has an awesome variety of laminated treats!

DPAC has partnered with Curative inc. to offer no-cost COVID-19 testing beginning Monday at 9:00am. (Instagram)

New research gives some insight into how COVID-19 spreads. See the details with abc11.

