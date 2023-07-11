Rental car company owner found guilty on 2021 assault charge

A Springfield rental car company owner was found guilty Monday on charges that he punched a customer in a Walgreens parking lot in August 2021.

Jordan J. Monroe, 32, of Springfield was found guilty of aggravated battery following a one-day jury trial for punching a man in the 1900 block of West Jefferson Street on Aug. 10, 2021. The man was a customer of Urgent Rent-a-Car, a company owned by Monroe based out of an office on Stevenson Drive. Sangamon County Assistant State's Attorneys Phil Maddox and Hayley Botts prosecuted the case for the State's Attorney's Office.

The company had come under fire last year for allegedly not meeting the state's standards for insurance requirements on rental vehicles. At one point, the company's license plates were revoked as part of an investigation by the Secretary of State's Office.

Monroe was indicted last year on insurance fraud charges, a case that remains pending in Sangamon County Circuit Court.

Monroe will be sentenced Sept. 27 at 9:30 a.m., with Circuit Judge Adam Giganti presiding. He faces up to 10 years in prison due to the conviction in this case and his past criminal history.

