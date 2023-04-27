Their rental car was towed from a Key West business. Then, they stole it, deputies say

Florida Keys deputies arrested two men accused of breaking into an impound lot to steal a car they rented that was towed from a Key West business.

Rory Peter Stien, 32, from Australia, and Stephen George Yetman, 36, from Boston, have since been released from Monroe County Jail after posting $40,000 bond each. Neither could be reached for comment.

They were arrested after deputies pulled them over on U.S. 1 in the Middle Keys city of Marathon Tuesday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

Earlier that day, the two broke into a tow lot on Stock Island, about 40 miles south of where deputies stopped them, forced open the gate and stole a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro, sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

Linhardt said the men rented the car and it was towed from a business where it was not permitted to be parked.

Deputies say they caused $5,000 in damage to the gate. The break-in was captured on the lot’s security camera, Linhardt said.

When deputies pulled them over, Stien and Yetman were wearing the same clothes as the men shown on the footage entering the lot, according to the sheriff’s office.