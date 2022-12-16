Rental home surveillance footage captures man accused of going on shooting spree

Only Channel 9 has surveillance video showing the man who is accused of going on a shooting spree in Orange County.

An Orange County short-term rental owner said she rented to Jailen Houston on Tuesday. In her video, you can see him walking outside the home with a gun.

Deputies said the next night, he fired shots at four locations; hurting two women, who both survived.

The rental owner reached out to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office before that shooting spree to make sure nothing serious was going on.

Read: Suspect who randomly shot women at 2 Orlando hotels says it ‘felt good,’ provided ‘sense of relief’

But because Houston didn’t make any threats and no neighbors complained, there wasn’t much deputies could do. That changed Friday, though, when a protective order filed by the sheriff’s office was approved.

“if you see someone walking around with a rifle, call us,” Undersheriff Mark Canty said.

On Friday, at his first court appearance, Houston was ordered to be held on no bond.

Read: Man accused of ‘brutal’ rape, attempted murder of Orange County woman in custody

The sheriff’s office said it’s now working to make the risk protection order permanent for at least one year in case Houston is released, which means the sheriff’s office would be able to take guns away from him even if they were purchased legally.

He would also have to give up his license to carry and would not be allowed to buy firearms or ammunition.

The sheriff’s office is still unsure where Houston bought the gun and if was purchased legally.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.