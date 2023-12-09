Rental prices in Whatcom County and Bellingham increase. Which city has the lowest rent?

Rental homes and apartment listing prices in Bellingham increased last month, according to rental housing data companies.

Zumper reported November’s median price of $1,503 for a one-bedroom Bellingham apartment had a slight increase from October’s median price of $1,497.

In November, Bellingham’s median price for a studio apartment was $1,500, a 10% increase compared to October’s median price of $1,349. Two-bedroom apartments in November had a median price of $1,834, a 1.8% decrease compared to October’s median price of $1,848.

A graph of median rental price of one-bedroom apartments in Bellingham, Wash. updated Nov. 2023.

Bellingham rent prices by ZIP code

If you are looking for an affordable rental in Bellingham, looking in the 98225 ZIP code could save you over $200 a month compared with 98226’s median rental prices.

Rental prices also fluctuated throughout Bellingham in both the 98225 and 98226 zip codes. RentHub reports median rental listing prices for houses, multiplexes and apartments of all sizes. Prices in November:

▪ Decreased in the 98225 ZIP code from October’s average of $1,775 to $1,735 in November.

▪ Increased in the 98226 ZIP code from October’s average of $1,950 to $1,956 in November.

A graph of median rent prices for all properties in Washington by zip code updated Dec. 2023.

Whatcom County rent prices

Rent prices also vary by ZIP code across Whatcom County. In November, the 98229 ZIP code had the highest median rent prices in Whatcom County at $1,995, compared to the lowest prices in the 98225 ZIP code of $1,775.

Renthub also compared median rent prices by year. Compared with November 2022, this November’s median rent prices:

▪ Increased by 0.15% in the 98226 ZIP code.

▪ Decreased by 4.05% the 98225 ZIP code.

▪ Increased by 10.83% in the 98229 ZIP code.

A map of the percent change in median rent for all properties by ZIP code, updated Dec. 2023.