🌱 Rental Rules + New Restaurants + Possible Mandate Changes

Happy Thursday, Gig Harbor! Here's everything you need to know going on in town today. I've got a few local updates for you this morning, but look forward to one bigger one this afternoon: we're expecting some kind of announcement from the governor midday about potentially lifting the mask mandate. Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department Director Anthony L-T Chen has said the county's mandate will follow the state's so (unlike King County, which will likely continue to enforce the mandate) Pierce County's mask mandate could be lifting pretty soon here.

But while we wait for that, here's what I have for you right now:

First, today's weather:

A morning shower; cloudy. High: 47 Low: 41.

Here are the top stories in Gig Harbor today:

Today in Gig Harbor:

From my notebook:

Gig Harbor Police Department: "Yesterday, someone broke into a car and stole a young girl's backpack which contained her Valentine's Day cards and gifts. A few of our officers pooled together and bought her a new backpack, candy and gifts. Officer Daniel delivered the..." (Facebook)

Gig Harbor Living: "We step into this new year all a little bit wiser. We want and we hope for better news on the horizon, but with an understanding that health doesn’t happen just once a year. It happens every day. It happens with us first, and then what w..." (Instagram)

Tom Taylor Family YMCA: "Theatre classes are back this session at the Tom Taylor Y! 🎭 Our theatre classes are an introduction to the foundational elements of performance. Classes include elements of acting, stagecraft, and classical theater skills. Classes are ..." (Facebook)

Peninsula School District: "This week, PSD is recognizing our amazing CTE staff! Our first featured staff member is Jennifer Bookman, Science/CTE teacher at Gig Harbor High School, who has worked for PSD the past 13 years. Much of what Jennifer teaches is in the he..." (Facebook)

Gig Harbor Chamber of Commerce: "Join us tomorrow, Thursday February 17th at 7:30am to hear from Trish Cooper, Enable Dental. She will share about her mobile dental service that provides home dental care for those unable to go into a dental office. Register for this FRE..." (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Downtown Gig Harbor: "MISSING small dog — terrier mix. - Please help us find Santos!! He ran out of the car without his collar. Last seen at the Fred Meyer, Sleater Kinney Rd near 6th Ave in Lacey." (Nextdoor)

WA State Dept of Agriculture - Public Engagement Specialist Karla Salp, Washington Emergency Management Division: "Take action now to protect your flock from bird flu - Highly pathogenic avian influenza is being detected in several states. Our veterinarians are urging those with commercial or backyard poultry to increase biosecurity measures and to r..." (Nextdoor)

Communications & Volunteer Service Coordinator Rebecca Pirtle, Kitsap County: "Restoring tidal flow and habitat at Point No Point - Learn more about planning for a restoration project by Mid Sound Fisheries at Point No Point Light Station and County Park at a public meeting 5-6:30 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 24 at the Greate..." (Nextdoor)

Susan Wittenberg, Neighbor: "Looking for a good, reliable person to refurbish dining room table top. Any ideas?" (Patch)

