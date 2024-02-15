Rental snowmobile with 2 on board breaks through ice and sinks into pond, photo shows

Two people had to abandon the rented snowmobile they were riding when it broke through ice and sank into a beaver pond, Wyoming rescuers said.

The man and woman in their late 40s climbed out of the frigid water as the rental sank into the pond on Tuesday, Feb. 13, Teton County Search and Rescue said on Facebook.

A photo shows the glass screen in the front of the snowmobile’s handlebars poking through the icy surface of the water while the rest of the motor sled is submerged. A second photo shows the pond might not have been all that visible from the snowmobile.

The two were riding on the snowmobile in the Slate Creek area of the Gros Ventre Mountains, a somewhat remote camping and recreation area about 30 miles from Jackson.





They texted 911 from an Apple satellite device, and the call for help went to Teton County Dispatch, officials said in the Feb. 14 post. Dispatch paged teams of volunteers at Teton County Search and Rescue, who responded on snowmobiles.

Volunteers found the snowmobilers “wet and cold but otherwise uninjured,” and brought them out of the backcountry on snowmobiles to a truck that would take them back to Jackson, officials said.

Officials warned the public about thin ice in the area due to unseasonably warm temperatures and other conditions.

“It’s suspected that the beaver pond in question could be a new feature in this area,” officials said. “With below average snowfall and above average temperatures this winter, all backcountry users should please be leery of thin ice when crossing water features.”

Someone shared their apprehension about the “unsettling” conditions in the comments.

“Lucky Lucky folks. Phew… ,” they said. “I would never trust pond ice this year. Temps so unsettling.”

What to do if you fall through ice

It’s never a guarantee that ice is safe to walk on.

You can’t judge the strength of ice by its appearance. Its strength also has to do with the water under the ice and the distribution of the load on the ice, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Even if every safety precaution is followed, sometimes the ice can begin to shatter. Here’s what to do if you find yourself plunging through ice:

Don’t take off your winter clothing. They’ll keep you warm and provide flotation.

Turn toward the direction you came.

Put your hands and arms on unbroken ice, and use available tools to try to pull yourself up.

Kick your feet and dig in.

Lie flat on the ice to keep your weight spread out. This will help prevent you from falling in again.

Get to a warm and dry place immediately.

