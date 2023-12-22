Rentals, expanded gas station proposed for Hamburg Township

A commercial and residential developer who owns vacant land in Hamburg Township has proposed a plan for apartments and retail.

Ronny Hamama of RDH Properties LLC has proposed revamping a Mobile gas station with a new convenience store and attached retail storefront with upstairs apartments south of the intersection of M-36 and Hamburg Road. A proposed 40-unit townhome-style apartment community would come next, pending township approvals and favorable economic conditions.

The property at 7620 M-36 and 10303 Hamburg Road is located between Campbell Court and Livingston Street.

It's not the first time Hamama has proposed building apartments near the gas station. A previous proposal featured 28 apartments and left the station unchanged. Township officials approved preliminary site plans in July 2022.

Hamama didn't have a projected timeline for when construction on the townhomes would begin.

"I’m just little old me, I can’t do so much at once, so there is a financial feasibility to it," he said. "It just makes sense to do it in two phases."

The Hamburg Township Planning Commission decided Wednesday to table a vote until an architectural committee meets with Hamama and his design team to work through several issues regarding wall types and buffer zones.

A preliminary architectural rendering of a proposed townhome community in Hamburg Township.

The two-story commercial building on M-36 would contain an approximately 5,475-square-foot gas station/convenience store attached to a mixed-use building with retail on the first level and apartments above. The gas station would have 12 stalls with a canopy. Plans indicate the retail building could serve as a business office for apartment residents.

The townhomes meanwhile, would be rented in eight buildings with 4-7 units in each. The complex would feature a 1,400-square-foot community center, a retention pond and green space.

Plans show traffic would enter and exit from two drives off M-36 and two off Campbell Court.

Township officials are awaiting a traffic impact study from the Michigan Department of Transportation. They've also asked Hamama to look into any potential restrictions related to using Campbell Court, a private road, for access.

Several residents who live next to the proposed development attended Wednesday's meeting to voice concerns about traffic in the neighborhood, the intersection, noise, lights, police coverage and flooding.

Planning Commissioner Victor Leabu said plans for the convenience store and retail building should be tweaked because the property is located in an area township ordinance describes as the "village center."

"This is even more important," Leabu said. "It's the village core of the village center, which means traditional designs, all the way down to the kind of lighting. I don't have a problem with the box structure. It's the architectural that doesn't come close to being what we envision with this ordinance."

Hamama indicated he would be open to guidance from the architectural committee.

