I rented a 75-square-foot van for a 2-week trip and was shocked by how spacious it felt. Take a look inside.

I rented a 75-square-foot Ram ProMaster van from Native Campervans for two weeks.

I feared I packed far too many things and would feel cramped during the trip.

The van was surprisingly spacious, and I left convinced I could live the "tiny" life.

In the week leading up to my two-week van trip, I slowly started collecting everything I wanted to pack.

And as I started, I began to worry that I was packing too much.

I had three bags of groceries, and my largest suitcase stuffed to the brim. There was my backpack, camera bag, and laptop bag. Another bag housed my toiletries. And in a reusable bag, I stuffed items like paper towels and cleaning wipes. I also had another tote for my books, journal, and iPad. Plus, a laundry bag stuffed with extra pillows and a comforter.

And I'm sure I'm forgetting another bag or two.

I was curious if it would all fit into the back of the Ram ProMaster I'd picked up from the RV rental company Native Campervans. (Business Insider received a media rate for the rental.)

But, miraculously, it all fit with plenty of room to spare thanks to the smart layout, and I left the two-week trip a bit more convinced that I could be content downsizing and living within 75 square feet.

As an Uber driver dropped me off at Native Campervans, an RV rental company in Denver, Colorado, I noticed a spotless 2019 Ram ProMaster outside.

The van outside of Native Campervans. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

Each van had a name. I’d be calling ChickVan Nugget my home for the next two weeks.

The van named ChickVan Nugget. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

Ram ProMasters are around 75 square feet. While I’ve packed for two-week trips with just a carry-on suitcase before, a van adventure meant a lot more gear.

The van parked on public land in Colorado. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

My route — from Colorado through to New Mexico, Arizona, California, Nevada, and Utah — would include a range of temperatures and activities. This meant I’d need a variety of clothes.

The author packed everything from climbing gear to snow gear for the trip. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

I planned to cook all my meals, so groceries were a must on my packing list. In order to make dinner, I’d also need to clean up, so paper towels and Lysol wipes were also on my list.

A dinner the author made in the campervan. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

I was worried my stuff wouldn't all fit. But when I stepped inside the van, I was shocked to find more space than I imagined. Take a look inside.

The author opens the sliding side door. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

The driver’s area of the van felt like most cars. I could connect my phone to Bluetooth, check on how many miles I had until the tank was empty, and throw the car into reverse.

The driver seat of the van. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

The biggest difference was the rearview mirror. Since the back windshield of the van was blacked out, a camera displayed the cars behind me. When the car was off, the mirror worked like normal. When the car was on, the mirror turned into a screen.

A screen displays the cars behind the van. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

Behind the driver and passenger seats was the living area.

The interior of the Ram Promaster. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

The sliding door opened to the kitchen area, which had upper and lower cabinets, a mini fridge, a stove, and a sink.

A view of the kitchen area of the van. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

Three shelves above the counter stored the bulk of my groceries for two weeks. There were also pots and pans provided by Native Campervans.

Cabinets full of groceries and cookware. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

The small sink had soap and a scrubber provided.

The small sink in the van. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

Underneath were two seven-gallon tanks. One with clean water and another for grey water.

Two tanks connected to the van's sink. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

The counter was home to a two-burner propane stove.

The van's propane stove. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

Below the stove was a propane hookup and two drawers.

Storage underneath the van's countertop. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

To the left was another drawer and a mini fridge.

The van's mini fridge. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

Nearby, a panel controlled the van's lights, water pump, and outlets.

The control panel in the van. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

To the left of the kitchen was the bed, which was slightly smaller than a queen at 4 feet, 8 inches wide and 6 feet long.

The interior of the van rented from Native Campervans. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

Against the wall was another control panel for the van's heating system, fan, and lights.

Controls in the van. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

Below the bed were two more drawers for storage.

A drawer in the van. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

To the left was a storage bench.

Storage underneath the van's bench. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

Stored behind the driver's seat was a swivel table that could attach to the bench.

The swivel table inside the van. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

The passenger seat was on a swivel. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

The van also had a "garage." This area could only be accessed from the outside of the van.

The back of the van. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

The garage was home to the van's inverter and had plenty of room for storage.

Equipment in the back of the van. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

It also had room for two camping chairs and a camping table.

A storage shelf for camping chairs and a camping table. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

As I unloaded my trunk full of belongings into the van, I hardly utilized all the space.

A drawer full of belongings. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

The cabinets had plenty of room and the garage wasn't even close to full.

The author's belongings in the back of the van. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

I was relieved. For the next two weeks, I never struggled to find a spot to store everything I packed.

The van's interior. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

And while I'd have a lot more items if I decided to live in a van full time, the two-week trip convinced me it would be possible to downsize.

The author in front of the van. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

