Renter tries to sell house until buyer’s call to landlord foils his plan, TN cops say

A 37-year-old man in Tennessee is facing felony charges after police said he tried to sell a house for $58,000.

There was just one problem: he didn’t own it.

Fredrick Hill impersonated his landlord and put the house he was renting on the market, the Memphis Police Department told Fox 13. It wasn’t until the prospective buyer got ahold of the real landlord that the sale fell through.

Hill was arrested Nov. 10 and charged with criminal impersonation, unlawful drawing of property transfer documents without interest and criminal attempt of theft of property, Shelby County arrest records show.

The Memphis Police Department did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

Police said Hill hired an attorney to arrange the sale paperwork but the lawyer grew suspicious when he couldn’t provide any documentation of ownership, WREG reported.

“I just think this is so Memphis,” Hill’s neighbor, Linda Williams, told the media outlet.

The lawyer Hill hired was able to identify him in a lineup, WREG reported, which prompted his arrest.

Hill was released from jail on his own recognizance, arrest records show. His next court date is Nov. 30.

