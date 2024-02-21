Renters descend on TN Capitol to advocate for affordable housing, action from legislators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Renters call it a crisis.

In parts of Middle Tennessee, renters said they are paying 30% more than they did three years ago. Renters from across Tennessee traveled to Nashville on Tuesday, Feb. 20 to urge legislators to address the problem.

With the average one-bedroom apartment in Nashville costing about $1,700 a month, according to zumper.com, some renters said it’s hard to manage.

“I’m a Belmont student; college is hard to pay for and rent added on top of that makes it even more difficult,” said Sarah Grones, who went to the Capitol advocating for affordable housing.

The rising cost of rent and housing is an issue impacting people across generations.

Gay and Al Vekovius, both over the age of 40, also took to the Capitol to appeal to legislators.

“Our demographic is the one that is increasing in the homeless population, and we’re concerned. When we moved here, we sold a house in Shreveport, and we had to buy a house here that cost three times as much and was smaller,” Gay said.

These, among other reasons, are why a delegation of renters have set up meetings with legislators to ask them to sign an open letter calling for federal renter protections, like limits on rent increases.

They also pushed for bills, including one that would require cities to pass rules that would allow more housing density. Another bill aimed at protecting renters would require a landlord, leasing company, or management company to disclose all fees charged in addition to the rent during a billing cycle.

“What we’ve seen over the last 10 years is Fannie May and Freddie Mac loans have been used to buy up 40% of the apartments in Shelbyville. That’s five different complexes. They’re out of town landlords that are using federal money to buy up our housing and kick our people out by doubling their rent,” said Tristan Call, who works with Tennessee for Safe Homes, the organization that worked to co-host the event with renters. “This is something that can be fixed tomorrow if the federal government will just do their job, which is to actually implement protections for renters and not just dump a bunch of money out there for our landlords.”

Renters and homeowners taking part in the meetings said, at the very least, they’re hopeful legislators will take the time to acknowledge the problem.

“This is a really big deal. If you’ve ever seen someone lying out in the street in freezing weather, it becomes real clear. I hope that these legislators are aware of that. Our hope is to make them aware,” Al said.

