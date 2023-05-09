Renters handed 100pc mortgages for first time since 2008

mortgages

Deposit-free mortgages have returned for the first time since the financial crisis, as lenders help renters onto the property ladder.

Skipton Building Society has launched a 100pc mortgage exclusively for renters aged over 21, who will not need a cash deposit to buy their first home. Instead, potential buyers must pass a credit and affordability check, as well as show evidence of at least 12 months of on-time rent payments. The bank said that it anticipated high demand for the deal and warned that it may sell out quickly.

The Yorkshire-based lender unveiled plans for its 100pc mortgage last month, but has now confirmed the details of the deal, which will come with a five-year fixed rate of 5.49pc. The monthly mortgage payments cannot be higher than the buyer’s average rent over the most recent six months.

Charlotte Harrison, of Skipton, said: “We need to tackle the UK’s housing affordability crisis to enable more people, especially renters who are trapped in renting cycles, to buy their first home.”

Ms Harrison added that with escalating rents and the cost of living crisis, it was “almost impossible” for people to get onto the property ladder.

The average house price now stands at £286,896, according to the lender Halifax. It means that a first-time buyer would need more than £28,000 in cash for a 10pc deposit.

More than a third of renters are struggling to save due to rising rents, Skipton found, with around two-fifths saying house prices in their area were also rising too quickly for them to keep up.

But experts have raised concerns lenders are reverting to practices which played a part in the 2008 global financial crisis. Economists have cautioned lending such large amounts to youngsters with little credit history at a time when house prices are under pressure, saying it could lead to borrowers falling into negative equity.

Benjamin Trevis, of the Centre for Economics and Business Research, a think tank, warned last month that the banking crisis in the US had already put pressure on the sector.



“For lenders, the recent banking turmoil has highlighted the need for more liquidity in a banking system that is currently being squeezed by higher interest rates, so zero deposit mortgages may be adding more risks to balance sheets during an already difficult period,” he said.

Graham Cox, a mortgage broker, said that he was “amazed” that Skipton’s mortgage deal had received the green light from regulators. “It's like we've learnt nothing from the global financial crisis in 2008,” he said. “The grave danger is borrowers will overextend themselves. The slightest fall in house prices will leave homeowners in negative equity, with the property worth less than the mortgage balance.”

In the run-up to the financial crisis, Northern Rock offered loans of up to 125pc of a property's value before it collapsed.

Other lenders still offer 100pc mortgages, but they must be backed by cash funds from the applicant's family. Barclays offers a 100pc mortgage that requires family members to put 10pc of the purchase price into a cash savings account, which they cannot access for five years.

House prices are expected to fall by 1pc this year, according to government forecasts, followed by a 5.7pc drop in 2024.

