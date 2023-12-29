Renton changes location of Polar Bear Plunge due to toxic algae in Lake Washington

If you feel like plunging into ice-cold water to start the New Year, you’ll want to know about a change in the location for the City of Renton’s event.

The annual celebration is usually held at Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park on Lake Washington, but tests earlier this month found potentially toxic algae blooms.

Most recent tests have returned negative, but city officials say they’re still moving the plunge to the Henry Moses Aquatic Center on Southeast Maple Valley Highway.

Participants will take the plunge promptly at 10 a.m. on Jan. 1.

The event is free, but if you register ahead online, you’ll have a chance to win free raffle prizes.