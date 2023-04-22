Renton detectives investigating fight at The Landing that ended with man stabbed

Detectives are investigating a fight that happened at The Landing in Renton that ended with a man being stabbed.

The Renton Police Department said it got a report on Friday that someone was stabbed. Officers arrived at the 430 block of Williams Avenue North at 5:28 p.m.

After investigating, officers discovered the report was connected to a fight that happened earlier on Friday, around 3:28 p.m., at The Landing. Witnesses said there was a fight between two men, a knife was pulled and someone was stabbed. At that time, officers couldn’t confirm there was a fight because no victim was found, and the people involved had left.

After the 5:28 p.m. report, officers found the man that was stabbed and had him taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Officers aren’t sure what the fight was about or if the two men know each other. Witnesses are asked to call 911 and reference case #23-4515.