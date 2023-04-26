Renton gas station held up by 3 armed men dressed in black

A Chevron gas station in Renton is the latest to be hit in a recent series of early morning armed robberies in King and Pierce counties.

Renton police were dispatched to the gas station at 1419 North 30th Street at 2:36 a.m. on Wednesday.

The clerk told officers that three Hispanic men armed with guns and dressed in black entered the store and demanded that she open the cash registers, according to Renton police.

The clerk opened one register and a suspect stole about $70 in cash. A second suspect stole some cigars.

The three men then ran outside to a vehicle described as a newer gray SUV and then sped away.

Police said that during the robbery, someone approached the store and saw three men inside pointing guns at the victim. Two more men were seen sitting in the back seat of an SUV. The witness left the area but returned to give a statement to officers.

Renton police said the King County Sheriff’s Office requested information about the case, as it could be related to another robbery in Bellevue on Wednesday. In the Bellevue case, the suspects’ SUV was spotted in Bothell and a chase began. Shots were fired at Bothell police before the suspects crashed in Shoreline and then ran from the scene.

The robbery at the Chevron has been assigned to an investigator who will work with other police agencies to determine if the robberies are connected.

In the early hours of last Friday night, police reported at least five robberies: three in Pierce County and two in South King County.