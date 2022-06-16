Renton man arrested after brief pursuit in Clallam County

A man was arrested for eluding police after he was spotted driving on the wrong side of the highway Wednesday, the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies received calls about a red sedan driving erratically on State Route 101.

A Clallam County sheriff’s deputy located the red sedan traveling westbound on Front Street in Port Angeles. The car was traveling between 20 and 25 mph in a 35 mph zone.

The deputy suspected the driver was impaired and attempted to conduct a traffic stop before the driver accelerated at a high speed.

Clallam County sheriff’s deputies and Port Angeles police pursued the man through downtown Port Angeles until his vehicle collided with a police car.

The man’s car was blocked in by officers to prevent him from leaving. The man tried to accelerate as officers approached the driver’s door.

Officers and deputies took the man, identified as a 28-year-old Renton resident, into custody without incident.

A Glock 9mm was found in his vehicle.

The man was arrested for attempting to elude a police vehicle, reckless endangerment, driving while license suspended in the third degree, unlawful possession of a firearm in the first degree and DUI.

