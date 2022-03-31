Renton man facing federal charges for stash of drugs, guns

A man was charged with federal drug and gun crimes after a search at his Renton home.

David Christopher Pitts was first arrested in December 2021 after an undercover drug trafficking investigation.

Pitts appeared before a judge Wednesday and was ordered to be detained pending further hearings.

In November and December 2021, a police informant bought fentanyl from Pitts at his Renton home, according to case records.

After getting a search warrant, Seattle police SWAT officers arrested Pitts and searched his home.

In the main bedroom, officers found three handguns, including one that was stolen.

A hard-shell case in the closet contained methamphetamine, fentanyl, and Xanax bars, court documents said.

Investigators found heroin, cocaine, suboxone, ketamine, fentanyl pills, and medical-grade fentanyl inside a safe in the same bedroom closet. There was also more than $55,000 in cash.

In a second bedroom, officers found 15 handguns, four semiautomatic assault rifles, two bolt action rifles, and a 12-guage shotgun.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP

Numerous items were found throughout the home that appeared to be stolen, such as power tools, computer equipment, laptops, and camera gear. Many of the items are often traded for drugs, a news release from the Department of Justice said.

Due to the large amount of drugs in the case, possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute carries a mandatory minimum 10 years in prison. Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime carries a consecutive five-year prison term in addition to any sentence for the drug crime.

The case was investigated by the Seattle Police Department as part of the FBI’s Violent Crime, Gang and Organized Crime Task Force.