Renton man pleads guilty for role in plot to burn down police officers’ guild building

A 34-year-old Renton man pleaded guilty Thursday for his role in a plot to burn down the Seattle Police Officers’ Guild building in downtown Seattle in September 2020, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced.

Justin Christopher Moore pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of destructive devices after admitting he made and carried a box of 12 Molotov cocktails in a protest march to the SPOG building on Sept. 7, 2020.

After marchers were moved away from the building, officers smelled gasoline and began to worry about protesters’ intentions.

The box containing the Molotov cocktails was found in the parking lot next to the building. Video from that day and from other protests, as well as information from electronic devices of Moore’s co-conspirators, helped authorities identify Moore as the person carrying the box of Molotov cocktails.

A search warrant was executed at Moore’s residence in June 2021. Officials seized clothing that is consistent with what Moore was wearing while carrying the Molotov cocktails, as well as items consistent with manufacturing explosives.

Officials also recovered a notebook where Moore had made entries about manufacturing destructive devices and which ingredients were necessary.

Unlawful possession of a destructive device is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Moore is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 21.

