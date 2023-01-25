Renton police arrest mother, daughter for alleged robbery and carjacking

A mother and daughter were arrested Tuesday from a carjacking in Renton that occurred on Monday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Snohomish County deputies were told that an SUV that had been taken during a robbery and carjacking in Renton had left an apartment in Everett and was headed to a restaurant in Mukilteo.

When deputies spotted the SUV, one deputy tried to cut off the vehicle near the drive-through. The driver went to change direction, but a second deputy cut them off. Pinned in the middle, the driver had nowhere to go.

Deputies, with the help of Everett police officers, stopped the three people in the car. Police said a woman who was driving the stolen SUV and her juvenile daughter were the same suspects in the Renton carjacking.

They were taken into custody. Police also found a stolen handgun in the car.

Renton police will continue to investigate and said potential charges may include car theft, kidnapping, robbery, and reckless endangerment.



