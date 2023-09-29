Renton police arrest ‘prolific’ smash-and-grab burglary suspect

A smash-and-grab burglary suspect described by Renton police as “prolific” was arrested this week.

He was arrested for allegedly using a stolen vehicle to break into local businesses.

However, this is not his first brush with the law. Since October of 2022, detectives have filed over two dozen charges against the same suspect.

The charges include 19 burglary cases and four attempted burglary cases.

The same suspect had been arrested several times before, however, in each case he was released on his own recognizance.

In the most recent burglaries, officials claim that he used a stolen Jeep to smash into the glass windows or doors of six businesses before stealing valuables.

“This is simply excellent police work by our detectives and patrol officers,” said Deputy Chief Jeff Hardin. “Not only has this suspect been a menace to Renton businesses, but he also twice fled from officers just at the sight of their patrol car, creating a public safety hazard.”

Renton detectives have filed three counts of second-degree burglary and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle.

The suspect is currently being held on $100,000 bail.