Renton police asking for help to identify bank robber

Detectives with the Renton Police Department are asking the public for help to identify a person wanted for a bank robbery earlier this month.

At about noon on Aug. 14, officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Chase Bank inside a Fred Meyer in the 17800 block of 108th Avenue Southeast in Renton.

According to police, a Black man entered the bank wearing all-black clothing and a surgical mask.

Police say the man had a note demanding money and that he had a gun, however, no gun was seen.

The man ran away with the money.

If you have information about this man, contact Detective Edwards at cedwards@rentonwa.gov and reference case #23-9326.

Can You Identify This Bank Robbery Suspect? pic.twitter.com/ew3ZhqfmdG — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) August 29, 2023












