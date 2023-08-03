Renton police asking for help identifying man who allegedly raped woman in Liberty Park

Renton police are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly raped a woman at 1:13 a.m. on July 4 in Liberty Park.

Police said the 32-year-old woman immediately told strangers in the area she had been raped.

When officers got there, they found the woman near Houser Way. She told police she had been strangled and sexually assaulted near Cedar River Dog Park by a man she met earlier that night.

The woman described the man as Hispanic and was only known to her by his street name “Get Money.” The woman said after raping her, the man took her gold 2001 Toyota RAV-4 with a Washington license CGS5660. The car has not been found.

Officers said they ran into the man earlier that night but had no reason to identify him. If you know the man contact Renton Police Detective Billingsley at Ibillinglsey@rentonwa.gov, reference case 23-7583.