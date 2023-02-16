Renton police need help identifying alleged Target thief
Renton Police are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly stole a Target customer’s wallet and phone on Thursday.
The customer set down their wallet and iPhone to try on a jacket and they were stolen.
Contact crimetips@rentonwa.gov and reference case #23-1710 with any information.
This suspect was inside Target & stole a wallet & iPhone when the victim set them down to try on a jacket. #howrude
If u can identify him, we’d love to know! Please share any tips to crimetips@rentonwa.gov -ref Case #23-1710 #stopstealingwhatsnotyours
Thank you! pic.twitter.com/iJfwcdej84
— Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) February 16, 2023