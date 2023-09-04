Renton police investigate after person injured in shooting

Officers with the Renton Police Department are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon.

Just after 3 p.m., officers were in the 2300 block of Northeast 4th Street to investigate a shooting.

Witnesses told police that shots were fired after a fight between two parties. According to police, the alleged shooters fled the area.



