Renton police investigating after man in his 20s fatally shot and dropped off at hospital

Detectives in Renton are investigating after a man who was shot was dropped off at a hospital early Sunday morning, according to the Renton Police Department.

At about 4:30 a.m., a man in his 20s was dropped off at Valley Medical Center.

The man had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

Officers said not much is known, including where the shooting took place. Witnesses are not cooperating.

If you have any additional information, call 911 and reference case #23-13587.