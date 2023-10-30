Renton police looking for couple wanted for robbery of Home Depot, hitting employee with car

Detectives with Renton police are looking for two robbery suspects after they allegedly robbed a Home Depot and hit an employee with their car.

At about 6:04 p.m. on Oct. 18, officers responded to the report of shoplifting at a Home Depot in the 900 block of South Grady Way.

According to police, while a man ran away with merchandise from the store, a woman who was waiting to pick the man up hit the employee with her car.

The employee suffered minor injuries.

The man is described as Hispanic with a black baseball hat, a double-layered shirt, black pants, and white shoes. He also wore an earring in his left ear and has various tattoos on both arms.

If you know this man’s identity, contact the Renton Police Department at cedwards@rentonwa.gov or crimetips@rentonwa.gov and reference case #23-11930.