Renton Police looking for shooting suspects, family of man killed

After exhausting leads, Renton Police area hoping the public can help them find those responsible for the fatal shooting of a man earlier this year. They are also looking for family members of the victim, seen in the photo above.

On July 14 at 10 p.m., officers were called to a shooting near South Fourth Street and Morris Avenue South. The victim, 26-year-old Yimy O Ponce-Chirinos, was found dead.

Renton Police detectives have run out of leads in finding the suspects, who have not been identified.

In addition, they haven’t been able to find any of Ponce-Chirinos’ family members. Police say he may have been fairly new to the area and was believed to be homeless. They would like to notify his family of his death.

If you have any information that could lead to the suspects, or know any of the victim’s family members, please contact Det. Barfield at SBarfield@Rentonwa.gov and reference case #23-8090.