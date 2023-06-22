Renton police recover $1.5 million in items from stolen property trafficker

A man suspected of selling hundreds of thousands of stolen property on eBay was arrested Tuesday, according to the Renton Police Department.

Renton police served a search warrant on a Federal Way home after developing a case that a man had been selling stolen property on eBay.

The 32-year-old Federal Way man had been receiving stolen items from multiple shoplifters, according to police.

With the help of store loss prevention employees, the detective was able to track the property to the man’s home.

The recovered property, from a number of different stores, included over-the-counter medications, personal care products, laundry detergent, power tools, vacuum cleaners, kitchen appliances, plumbing fixtures, computer hardware, audio equipment, Lego products, and printer cartridges.

Detectives also found several packaged items, all ready for shipment across the country.



