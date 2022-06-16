Renton police seek public’s assistance regarding shooting

The Renton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance regarding a shooting that happened at a Burger King restaurant.

According to police, the shooting happened around 9:44 p.m. on June 11 at the Burger King at 311 Sunset Boulevard North.

An adult male driver was seriously injured.

Police are asking anyone with a business or residence nearby with exterior cameras that may have captured the incident to contact them.

Police say to reach out to Detective Edwards by email at cedwards@rentonwa.gov, or by phone at 425-430-7632. Reference case #22-5971.

