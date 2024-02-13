Renton police seek public’s help in Jan. drive-by shooting that injured young man

Surveillance video of a drive-by shooting was released by the Renton Police Department Tuesday as they look to the public for help in their investigation.

At about 9:37 a.m. on Jan. 18, a young man was shot in a drive-by shooting in the 200 block of Hardie Avenue Northwest. Police recovered 17 shell casings at the scene.

Detectives believe the black 4-door sedan in the video belongs to the suspects.

The victim told police there were at least three people inside the car.

Police are asking if anyone in the area has additional video, to check their cameras and email any video to crimetips@rentonwa.gov.

If you have any additional information about this incident, contact the Renton Police Department and reference case #24-644.