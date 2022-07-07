Renton police seek public’s help in finding missing woman

Renton police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman whose last physical contact with family was on May 31 in Maple Valley, the police department announced Thursday.

37-year-old Melissa M. Wolfe was last in contact with family via text on June 14, according to the Renton Police Department. Since then, she has not been reachable by phone.

After seeing a Washington State Patrol post on Facebook regarding Wolfe’s status, a witness contacted the Renton Police Department and said they’d possibly seen Wolfe in Ocean Shores on June 11.

The witness said that Wolfe was traveling with a male companion and that they said they were heading to the redwoods in California.

According to police, Wolfe was possibly traveling in a rented black 2021 Ford F350 Transit truck with Washington license plate C14129Y.

The truck was last seen in Portland, Oregon, on June 18. It was never returned to the rental facility, so it is now reported stolen and has not been recovered, police said.

It is unknown if Wolfe is still with the truck.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 911 or contact Detective Sgt. Bill Judd at bjudd@rentonwa.gov and reference case # 22-6610.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP



