Renton police seize drugs and cash worth over $412,000 after tracking stolen car

Renton police seized drugs and cash totaling over $412,000 after tracking a stolen car.

On March 14, the Renton Police Department said officers were sent to an occupied stolen car being tracked by OnStar.

Police found the car, disabled it with OnStar and arrested the people inside.

The registered owner had given police consent to search the car. Police found bags of drugs and notified the Narcotics Investigators from the RPD Special Enforcement Team (SET) who got a search warrant for the car.

During the search the SET found:

$360,174 of cash

Methamphetamine - 306.74 grams, street value of $12,270

Cocaine – 18.19 grams, street value of $1,819

Heroin – 216.34 grams, street value of $21,634

Fentanyl Pills – 906.5 pills, street value of $9,065

Fentanyl Powder – 67.10 grams, street value of $6,710

Amphetamine – 6.27 grams and 7 pills, street value of $691

There were 101 packages of drugs, with a total street value of $52,188.60.

Police said the SET was already familiar with the suspects, as they were involved in an earlier drug seizure that happened in December 2022 in Renton.

In December, the RDP said officers went to a report of unwanted people at a business, and one of the people had an arrest warrant. Police found drugs and a stolen gun and searched a car.

Inside the car they found:

$35,513 cash ($1,024 seized during the arrest)

185.98 grams of methamphetamine (including 9.23 grams seized during the arrest)

41.61 grams of heroin (including 12.04 grams seized during the arrest)

32.07 grams of powdered fentanyl

22 oxycodone pills

53 amphetamine pills

8.56 grams of cocaine

2,671 fentanyl pills (including 889 pills seized during the arrest)

Other singular pills

2 handguns (one confirmed stolen plus a third stolen handgun at the time of arrest)

“These are great results and a direct reflection of the hard work that Renton Police Officers do on a daily basis,” said the RPD. “These investigations take time, effort, and collaboration with various officers and other departments. Congratulations to our officers and investigators on a successful operation that resulted in taking these drugs off the streets safely without incident.”

Police said both investigations are ongoing and no more information will be released at this time.



