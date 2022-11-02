Renton police warn of alarming rise in auto thefts

Car thefts are up across the country, including here in Washington.

According to the Washington Auto Theft Prevention Authority, there was an 88% increase in the first three months of this year over 2021.

As of Monday, 994 cars have been stolen in Renton this year, up nearly 30% from last year, according to police.

Detective Robert Onishi, who was an auto theft investigator for 20 years, says the types of cars being stolen have changed.

Renton police says that historically, about 50% of cars stolen used to be Hondas and Acuras.

This year they’ve noticed Ford white vans, and super duty trucks being targeted, but during the month of October, they’ve noticed a different pattern.

Onishi says of the 134 cars stolen last month, 56 were Hyundais or Kias.

He says these vehicles are being targeted as a result of the TikTok Kia challenge, which essentially shows people how to hot-wire these cars.

Police are recommending a simple but effective solution: use a steering wheel lock when you’re away from your car.