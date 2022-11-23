Renton shooting leaves one person dead

A homicide investigation is in progress after a shooting in Renton overnight.

Shortly after 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, the King County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from someone reporting that gunshots were fired near the 15000 block of Southeast of 177th Place.

That location is near the apartment complex The Carriages at Fairwood Downs, Google Maps shows.

Members of KCSO’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating the death as a homicide.

No information about the victim, possible suspects or what led up to the shooting has been released.