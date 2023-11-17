Renton SWAT arrests ‘armed and dangerous’ teen associated with drive-by shooting

The Renton Police Department says they have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened on Nov. 7.

Renton SWAT officers took the alleged driver in the shooting into custody Wednesday evening.

The suspect originally tried to escape before deciding to hide in a doghouse.

Body camera footage from the police department shows the tense moments of the arrest.

The 15-year-old is now being held at the King County Youth Detention Center.

Investigators say this is the third 15-year-old arrested in shooting, which took place at a home in the 2900 block of Northeast 5th Place. No one was injured in the incident.

The other two teens were arrested the night of the shooting.

Detectives say they are also investigating the same group of 15-year-olds in connection with car thefts, robberies, car jackings, and other shootings.