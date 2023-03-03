Rents going down, new study shows. Here's where apartments are (and aren't) getting cheaper

Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Over the past two years, the U.S. median rent rose 18%, but new data suggests that the cost to rent an apartment nationwide may be moderating.

Rents are down nearly 5% from November 2022, with January marking the fifth consecutive month of year-over-year single digit increases and the lowest yearly increase since June 2021, according to a report from Rent.com.

While rents rose 2.4% in January from a year earlier to $1,942, the national median was down about 2% from December.

Prices peaked in August 2022 at $2,053, after rising above $2,000 for the first time in May.

“Price slowdowns are being driven by broad trends across the rental industry, including increased vacancy rates, new inventory, a cooling housing market and demand that is below seasonal norms,” according to Joe Leckie, the report’s author.

Where are rents going up?

At the state level, median rents were up on a monthly basis in over half of the markets. States in the South rose the most.

Four states — Colorado, Illinois, Missouri and Massachusetts — saw monthly declines greater than the national median.

More than 18% of state markets were down year-over-year.

Which states did rents go up year-over-year?

With relatively cheaper rents and high levels of inbound migration, the most significant yearly increases were mostly in Southern and Midwestern states. New York (15%) and New Hampshire (18%) were the only two Northeastern states among the ten fastest-growing markets.

1. Florida (+20%)

2. Mississippi (+18%)

3. New Hampshire (+18%)

4. South Dakota (+17%)

5. Arkansas (+16%)

6. Delaware (+16%)

7. New York (+15%)

8. North Dakota (+14%)

9. Tennessee (+13%)

10. Alabama (+12%)

Which states did rent go down year-over-year?

Eight states saw year-over-year price declines in January. Rents in Idaho fell for the fourth month in a row. Its 6% drop was the largest among all states in the study.

Arizona and Nevada took the next two spots with 3% and 2% drops, respectively. Massachusetts, Minnesota and Washington each registered decreases of less than 1% .

1. Idaho (-6%)

2. Arizona (-3%)

3. Nevada (-2%)

4. Virginia (-2%)

5. Colorado (-2%)

6. Massachusetts (-1%)

7. Minnesota (-0.4%)

8. Washington (-0.1%)

Metro areas that experienced the biggest increase in rent year-over-year

1. Raleigh-Cary, NC (+22%t)

2. Cleveland-Elyria, OH (+17%)

3. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN (+15%)

4. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC (+14%)

5. Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, TN (+10%)

6. Kansas City, MO (+9%)

7. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN (+8%)

8. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI (+8%)

9. Jacksonville, FL (+7%)

11. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA (+7%)

