Rents rise at record pace as landlords pass on surging mortgage bills

increase in rental costs illustration

Rents have risen at a record pace as landlords are forced to pass on higher mortgage costs to tenants.

Rents increased by an annual rate of 5.1pc in the three months to June, according to the Office for National Statistics – the largest jump since official records began in 2016.

The areas with the biggest rent rises were Wales (5.8pc), the West Midlands (5.4pc) and London (5.3pc), the ONS said.

Rents could rise higher still as costly mortgage bills risk more than 900,000 buy-to-lets becoming loss-making – forcing landlords to sell and reducing supply, economists warned.

Many landlords will be forced to sell their rental homes as their costs exceed their rental income, which also threatens steeper falls in house prices, according to Capital Economics, a research consultancy.

One in five rentals risks becoming loss-making, representing about 920,000 properties, it said.

The impact of higher mortgage rates will continue to be felt in the coming months as landlords refinance after coming off of lower fixed-rate deals.

Landlords with mortgages worth over 70pc of the value of the properties would lose money if they refinance at 5pc, representing 11pc of the rental market, Capital Economics said.

A 6pc mortgage rate would result in landlords with mortgages which make up more than 60pc of the value of their properties making a loss, it found. This would affect 21pc of rentals..

The average two-year buy-to-let mortgage rate has risen from 2.61pc to 6.94pc, according to Moneyfacts, an analyst. Five-year buy-to-let mortgages have jumped from 2.97pc to 6.76pc.

Around 68pc of rental properties are owned by landlords with a buy-to-let mortgage.

Landlords are already facing increased arrears, which have jumped by more than a third in the first quarter of this year, compared with the last quarter of 2022.

Andrew Wishart of Capital Economics said arrears would continue to rise as more landlords refinanced at higher mortgage rates.

He said: “Mortgage rates have risen to a level that could cause costs on a fifth of rental homes to exceed the rent.

“That is likely to lead to a significant number of forced rental property sales, which will undermine the tight supply conditions that have limited house price falls to date.”

He said those still making slim profits “may well decide it’s not worth the hassle” when they can earn 5pc interest in a savings account.

The analysis was based on estimates of a gross rental yield of 4.6pc.

In the longer term, Mr Wishart said he expected tax rises to lead to a “structural reduction” in rental purchases by small-time landlords.

He said: “That should help lower house prices and bring a shift in homes back from the private rented to the owner occupier sector, and potentially reverse the fall in homeownership among younger adults.”

