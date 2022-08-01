Renville County charges two in rape of 13-year-old girl

Aug. 1—OLIVIA

— Renville County has filed six charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct against Jordan Freitag, 23, of Renville, and two counts of aiding and abetting criminal sexual conduct in the first degree against Kelsey Marie Jones, 20, of Willmar, for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl.

Both defendants were arraigned Friday in District Court in Renville County. Bail for each was set at $150,000 without conditions or $75,000 with conditions, including no contact with the alleged victim, no possession of pornography and no possession or use of alcohol or drugs.

Before the alleged sexual assault, the complaint charges that Freitag gave the girl a drink that made her feel dizzy and pass out. She told investigators that she woke up naked on a bed with the two defendants by her, also naked.

According to the allegations, Freitag raped her more than once and forced her to perform oral sex.

The complaint alleges that Jones aided the assault by holding the girl. The girl continued to say no, according to the allegations.

The alleged assault occurred in Danube on July 24 or July 25.

The defendants sent social media communication about the incident to several individuals with photographs of the victim, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Freitag initially denied the acts, but then admitted to them. His story was consistent with what the girl reported.

Freitag is scheduled to appear in court again Aug. 10, and Jones on Aug. 17.