Renville County voices concerns over possible power line route in southwestern Minnesota

Nov. 25—OLIVIA — Xcel Energy has reduced the number of potential routes for a transmission line to carry renewable energy from southwestern Minnesota to two, but one of those routes is raising concerns in Renville County.

What is the southern of the two possible routes for the

Minnesota Energy Connection

project runs through eastern Renville County. It follows roads north-to-south for much of the way but also runs along agricultural fields for part of the way. The

Renville County

Board of Commissioners told Matt Langan, who works on routing and permitting for Xcel Energy, that the line would adversely affect agricultural operations along that route, particularly when it's not following road right of way.

"Renville County is agriculture," Board Chair Greg Snow told Langan following a presentation on the route proposals at the County Board meeting on Nov. 21. "It's what we do, what we are, so this is major for us."

"My neighbors aren't very happy," said Randy Kramer, a member of the County Board and one of the landowners affected by the proposed route. "The phone has been ringing off the hook since we got the letter last week," he said in reference to a letter informing landowners about the possible routes.

He said portions of the route are not following roads and instead are following fence lines and in some cases, going across farm fields. The large poles to be erected for a two-circuit, 345-kilovolt transmission line would interfere with agricultural operations in those areas. It will be difficult to operate larger equipment in fields where the poles exist, and their presence will make aerial spraying difficult or impossible, he said.

If the route is chosen, Xcel Energy will pay for easements based on the current value of land. That is not adequate compensation for the adverse affects the current landowners as well as future landowners will experience, according to Kramer.

He charged that the most recent route proposal is not the same as outlined in maps that landowners viewed at prior public open house meetings on the possible routes and were depicted on a project website.

The Minnesota Energy Connection will benefit counties in southwestern Minnesota, which will receive production taxes on solar and wind energy produced for the line. Renville County will not realize any economic benefits.

"We get nothing out of it except we get to look at the poles," said Kramer.

Langan told the commissioners that he heard the concerns "loud and clear." He said he will investigate whether there are discrepancies between the map on the project website and the map presented to the commissioners.

He said the potential routes follow roadways and public right of way as much as possible. But he said the portions of the possible route that do not follow roads are in response to the number one concern landowners voiced at the open house meetings held to date: "Don't route it by my home."

Langan said that following roads runs into conflict with the fact that many homes are also located along the roadways. When not following a road, the proposed route follows section, property or field lines, the company representative explained.

"It's imperfect," he said, but added that the company appreciates the input of landowners on the possible routes. The company's focus is to find the route with the least possible impact on landowners, he said.

Langan also noted that landowners and the county have opportunities ahead to express their concerns about the possible route to the

state Public Utilities Commission

. It can adjust whatever route might be chosen to respond to the concerns.

The transmission line is being proposed to carry renewable energy from a connection site near Garvin in Lyon County to the site of the Sherco coal-fired power station in Becker, which will be retired. The two proposed routes are known only as "blue" and "purple" for their color-coding on maps.

Neither is designated as a preferred route. It will be the PUC's decision on which route to select if the project is approved, according to Langan. There are also possible connector routes joining the two proposed routes, meaning the PUC could also approve a hybrid version of the two.

The northern of the two potential routes largely follows existing right of way along state Highway 23 from Lyon County through Kandiyohi County.

The estimated cost for the approximate, 175-mile transmission line has risen to $1.14 billion, or more than double the original estimate. Xcel Energy is anticipating the PUC will act on the proposed project in either late 2024 or early 2025. If approved, construction would start in the fall of 2025 and the the line could begin carrying power in late 2027, according to the presentation.