Renville man charged with two counts of murder in Aug. 5 shooting during altercation

Aug. 11—RENVILLE — A Renville man appeared on two murder counts Tuesday in Renville County District Court for the killing of another Renville man last week.

Julian Daniel Valdez, 26, is charged in the Aug. 5 shooting that killed Pablo Eliazar Gutierrez, 31, with felony second-degree murder — with intent — not premeditated and felony second-degree murder — without intent — while committing a felony.

Minnesota Eighth Judicial District Judge Dwayne Knutsen ordered Valdez held on $500,000 bail with no conditions or $300,000 bail with conditions, including that he remain law-abiding, submit to random testing and not consume alcohol or controlled substances.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Valdez was still shown as in custody in the Renville County Jail, according to its website.

According to the criminal complaint, Valdez told law enforcement that he shot Gutierrez after Gutierrez attacked another man while the three were drinking in Valdez's garage. The other man also resides at the residence.

Gutierrez allegedly approached Valdez and the other man while the two were playing pool in the garage and indicated a desire to fight. At that point, Valdez retrieved a 1911 model .45-caliber pistol from the house.

After learning that Valdez and the other man were not the people he wanted to fight, Gutierrez calmed down and had a drink with the pair for approximately 1 1/2 hours before the conversation turned to the death of Ricardo Torres Jr., the man killed by an Olivia police officer July 4.

Valdez and the other man told law enforcement that Gutierrez "went from 0 to 100" and began threatening the pair. The other man would later tell law enforcement during a recorded statement that Gutierrez threatened to kill him and attempted to grab him.

Valdez told law enforcement that he showed Gutierrez the pistol when Gutierrez became upset and began to "trip out." Gutierrez allegedly responded by saying he would take the handgun and shoot Valdez in the head.

At that point, Valdez told law enforcement Gutierrez went after the other man, who hit Gutierrez with a pool cue, causing it to break. Valdez told law enforcement that Gutierrez continued to go after the other man, who said "Please brother, shoot him."

Valdez told law enforcement he then shot Gutierrez one time in his side.

According to the criminal complaint, Gutierrez was shot on the right side of his body with the bullet traveling through the chest cavity.

According to the complaint, the other man called 911 and rendered aid to Gutierrez. Gutierrez was transported to a nearby football field for helicopter transport but died before being airlifted to a hospital.

No lawyer is listed for Valdez, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 23.