Renville man sentenced to 12 1/2 years for killing a man after drinking together in a garage

Jul. 21—RENVILLE

— A Renville man was sentenced Wednesday to 12 1/2 years in prison for the shooting death of 31-year-old Pablo Eliazar Gutierrez.

Julian Daniel Valdez, 27, was convicted May 26 by a Renville County jury of one count of second-degree murder — without intent. He was acquitted of murder in the second degree — with intent.

Judge Laurence J. Stratton sentenced him Wednesday in Renville County District Court to the presumptive sentence of 150 months, with credit for 96 days served.

Under Minnesota law, offenders are required to serve at least two-thirds of a sentence in custody and may be allowed to serve the remaining time on supervised release.

According to court documents, the defense had sought a lesser sentence, arguing that the victim in the case was the aggressor and that Valdez had acted in "imperfect defense of others," that his actions met some but not all of the elements necessary to establish "defense of others" under Minnesota law.

According to the criminal complaint, Valdez told law enforcement that he shot Gutierrez after Gutierrez attacked another man while the three were drinking in Valdez's garage on Aug. 5 of last year.

Gutierrez allegedly approached Valdez and the other man while the two were playing pool in the garage and indicated a desire to fight. At that point, Valdez retrieved a 1911 model .45-caliber pistol from the house.

After learning that Valdez and the other man were not the people he wanted to fight, Gutierrez calmed down and had a drink with the pair before the conversation turned to the death of Ricardo Torres Jr., the man killed by an Olivia police officer July 4, 2021.

Valdez and the other man told law enforcement that Gutierrez "went from 0 to 100" and began threatening the pair. The other man would later tell law enforcement during a recorded statement that Gutierrez threatened to kill him and attempted to grab him.

Valdez told law enforcement that he showed Gutierrez the pistol when Gutierrez became upset and began to "trip out." Gutierrez allegedly responded by saying he would take the handgun and shoot Valdez in the head.

At that point, Valdez told law enforcement Gutierrez went after the other man, who hit Gutierrez with a pool cue, causing it to break. Valdez told law enforcement that Gutierrez continued to go after the other man, who said "Please brother, shoot him."

Gutierrez was shot on the right side of his body with the bullet traveling through the chest cavity.

According to the complaint, the other man called 911 and rendered aid to Gutierrez. Gutierrez was transported to a nearby football field for helicopter transport but died before being airlifted to a hospital.