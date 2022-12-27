Reopening of China's economy could pump up petrol prices

petrol prices

Drivers face higher prices at the pumps as the easing of China's coronavirus restrictions pushes up the price of oil.

The price of Brent crude has jumped from $76 per barrel to $84 since Beijing dropped "zero Covid" rules following widespread protests on December 8.

Demand for oil has increased as swathes of the Chinese economy reopen for business.

China has also announced it will lift quarantine requirements for inbound travellers from January 8, further boosting demand for air travel as Chinese people rush to book holidays abroad.

The rising price of oil could in turn result in higher prices for drivers at petrol forecourts, following a sustained fall since the summer.

Unleaded petrol currently costs an average of 152.44p per litre, according to the RAC, down from a record 191.43p in July. A litre of diesel currently costs 175.19p.

However, separate data from the RAC also shows the wholesale price of unleaded petrol has been ticking up since early December.

The wholesale price stood at 99.2p per litre on December 9, a day after China lifted Covid restrictions. On December 23, the price was 104.5p.

But a spokesman for the RAC warned supermarkets that rising wholesale prices should not result in higher forecourt prices because “the price of petrol is still too expensive”.

“It should not be going anywhere, anytime soon,” fuel spokesman Simon Williams said.

“Motorists are still being severely overcharged for fuel as a result of the actions of big supermarkets.”

The RAC warned last week that this Christmas was set to be the most expensive ever for drivers, even though the wholesale price of petrol is almost the same. That is also despite a 5p discount to fuel duty introduced by the Government in March.

It means a tank of petrol for a family now costs £84, nearly £4 more than it did last Christmas.