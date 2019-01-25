When will federal workers get paid? Reopening the government not as easy as flipping a light switch

WASHINGTON – Getting the government back to full speed following a 35-​​​​​​day shutdown is a bit like trying to turn around an aircraft carrier: It doesn't happen very quickly.

Now that President Donald Trump and congressional leaders have reached a deal to reopen the government for three weeks, the administration has begun the task of calling back the 800,000 workers who were no longer getting paid from the partial shutdown that began Dec. 22 over a budget impasse tied to the president's demand for billions in border wall funds.

Many of those workers have been deemed "essential" and been called back from furlough over the past few weeks. But some of those have opted not to show up, resulting in delays at airport security checkpoints and potentially longer waits for tax returns.

The shutdown already has exacted a financial cost: $6 billion as of Jan. 25, according to estimates by S&P Global Ratings. That's $1.4 billion more than Trump's demand for $5.7 billion for a wall on the Southern border.

With the shutdown over – at least for now – there are plenty of logistics to carry out: employees to bring back, national parks to reopen, and tax refunds to process.

Here are how the reopening could affect several groups:

Federal workers

They'll get their back pay but not it's not clear how fast. The White House Friday tweeted that it would be "in the coming days."

Friday was the second payday for most workers since the shutdown began.

With bills to pay and creditors – potentially – breathing down their necks, workers are anxious to see money in their bank accounts.

The good news is they will be treated as if they had never been forced to miss work, according to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management. They'll accrue sick time and vacations days as if they had been working all along, and their pension calculation will assume they were on the job without interruption.

If they applied for unemployment and started receiving benefits, they'll have to repay what they received in full.

Airport travelers

With the government reopen, security checkpoint wait times, especially in high-volume airports such as those in Atlanta and the Baltimore-Washington region, should ease quickly.

Financial hardship has prompted "sickouts" by TSA workers who process airport checkpoints. And "staffing" issues among air traffic controllers who manage the nation's airspace were blamed for flight delays at several airports in the Northeast.

Roughly 800,000 federal workers were affected by the shutdown. Of those, about 50,000 are airport security workers, who have been working despite not getting paid because they are considered "essential." TSA recently acknowledged that some airports have experienced long security lines because of staffing shortages.

"While national average wait times are within normal TSA times of 30 minutes for standard lanes and 10 minutes for TSA Precheck, some airports experienced longer than usual wait times," the TSA said in a statement.

National park visitors

Some parks never officially closed (though they shuttered their visitor centers) but about a third did, mostly historic sites such as Fort McHenry in Baltimore.