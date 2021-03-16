Reopening L.A. restaurants: Workers brace for 'whole different ballgame' as shifts move indoors

Suhauna Hussain, Sam Dean
·4 min read
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 15, 2021: Waiter Victor Alejo serves customers indoors for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic at Figaro Bistro on March 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The restaurant spread out the indoor seating and installed plexiglass at each table.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Figaro Bistro waiter Victor Alejo serves customers indoors on Monday for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The L.A. restaurant spread out the seating and installed plexiglass at each table. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Maxwell Reis drove to work Monday morning at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood with the unsettling feeling that things were moving too fast.

As restaurants across Los Angeles reopen to indoor diners, his workplace plans to open up 32 indoor seats Wednesday, the first time in roughly a year that people will eat inside there.

“I do think it’s incredibly rushed,” said Reis, the restaurant’s beverage director, adding he also acknowledges his struggling industry could use the revenue boost. He got his first vaccine dose this month, presumably offering some protection against severe COVID-19, but the second dose is weeks away, “and now I need to be inside with people without their masks on.”

Wait staff and workers at restaurants across Los Angeles County reopening to indoor diners starting Monday are bracing for uncertainty as they resume shifts inside for the first time since June.

Some are anxious about coming close to maskless customers. Some are eager to see their longtime regulars again. Many aren’t sure what to expect just yet, with so much changing, and fast, for both individuals and businesses as vaccinations ramp up and a semblance of normal life returns.

In-restaurant dining at 25% capacity returns in L.A. County alongside the resumption of indoor activities at gyms, movie theaters and other venues. That comes after California met its initial target of administering 2 million COVID-19 vaccinations in the hardest-hit and most disadvantaged areas. Food workers, including restaurant staff, became eligible for vaccinations in L.A. County on March 1.

As restrictions loosen, public health officials are warning about the risks of eating inside at restaurants, where the risk of COVID-19 spread remains significantly higher than in outdoor activities. L.A. County requires that people dining indoors together live in the same household, while three households are allowed to gather when dining outdoors.

For people such as Reis, the risk isn’t confined to himself. Reis lives with a roommate who helps take care of relatives with health issues. “My roommate was cool with me wearing a face shield and serving outside, but this is a whole different ballgame.”

John Gamboa, a 23-year-old cashier at La Brea Bakery, got his first vaccine dose last Tuesday and is “a little worried” about coming into closer contact with more people. He and colleagues get a temperature check each morning. A sensor at the door checks customers’ temperatures as they walk in. When the virus surged in the late summer and fall, those measures didn’t feel protective enough, he said.

Now, the continued vaccination effort brings him some reassurance. “That’s giving me a sense of security,” said Gamboa, whose job involves face-to-face interaction with customers.

Many workers are awaiting vaccine protection. Those who already have it are greeting customers with greater relief.

“I’ll feel a lot better after Wednesday,” said Nancy Cooper, a waitress for 21 years at Maria’s Italian Kitchen in Pasadena. She is scheduled for her first vaccine dose that day.

“It feels great,” said Yecica Cervantes, 30, a double-vaccinated waitress at Paco’s Mexican Restaurant in Arcadia. She wears a cloth mask and a plastic shield over her face at work. “It’s amazing that we get a chance to reopen again,” she said Monday morning as the restaurant readied to open its doors.

The last year has taken a toll on the eatery’s staff, which numbered about 15 waiters and waitresses and roughly eight cooks in the kitchen pre-pandemic. Now, three cooks and six waiters and waitresses are serving customers, Cervantes said.

She said she misses her co-workers but is excited to see many of her regular customers return.

In Los Feliz, at local mainstay Figaro Bistrot, tables on the sidewalk were packed but inside only Jairo Ramirez sat with his laptop and a cup of tea. He peered at the wooden tables around him, each shielded by plexiglass barriers.

Ramirez said the sight was somewhat startling. “I’m not sure how to act— should I take my mask off or leave it on?” he said. “It will take a while to acclimate, to feel like things are safe.”

Waiter Boris Macquin, 30, said many customers have gotten used to sitting outdoors and it remains to be seen how many may venture back inside. Macquin got his first vaccine dose last week and said he has felt comfortable with the restaurant’s safety protocols.

“We’ve followed all the rules, and I haven’t gotten COVID so far so it seems to have worked,” he said. As for the restaurant, he said it’s not the first time this last year that businesses are maneuvering a quick reopening. “This time, I think it will stick."

Times staff writer Hugo Martín contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden conspicuously silent on Cuomo scandal

    Based on everything we know about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's psyche, it's impossible to imagine him resigning unless he knows he has no way out. The only Democratic figure who could plausibly persuade Cuomo to resign is President Biden.The big picture: Unlike many of his other Democratic critics, Cuomo respects and likes Biden. The two men have had good relations — during the transition, there was even (far-fetched) talk that the governor would be considered as Biden's attorney general. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.If Biden called for Cuomo to resign, it would mean infinitely more than Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's statement on Friday. Schumer and Cuomo have years of bad blood — and the governor would never take marching orders from the Senate majority leader.A smart piece last year by the N.Y. Times' Alex Burns explains the long history between Biden and the Cuomos, father and son.That helps explain why calling for Cuomo's resignation would be so uncomfortable for Biden.Biden has sat it out — silent, even as pressure builds for him to speak out as more and more elected Democrats call for Cuomo to step down. Jonathan Swan reports that as of yesterday, Biden had not discussed the scandal with Cuomo.On Friday, the White House reiterated support for the investigation by New York attorney general Tish James. But with constant new facts, there’s a continuing conversation about how to respond.The bottom line: Biden's silence on Cuomo is increasingly conspicuous. As the harassment allegations accumulate, this position already seems unsustainable.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Letters to the Editor: L.A.'s reopening is wracking some people with anxiety

    A reader says the pace of reopenings and the promise of "normal" life fills him with the anxiety of a typical Sunday evening

  • L.A. County to reopen indoor restaurants, gyms

    Indoor dining allowed at 25 percent capacity in Los Angeles County. Hummus Republic owner Monique Patriota with reaction on 'Fox & Friends First.'

  • New COVID-19 restrictions in Europe as countries battle variants

    Europe continues to struggle with the rapidly evolving coronavirus as Germany's public health agency warns of a "third wave" of coronavirus infections and Italy prepares to enter another near-nationwide lockdown.The big picture: Countries have attempted to lift restrictions as vaccination campaigns are deployed, but doing so too quickly could invite another wave of infections amid the spread of new variants.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Germany has gradually relaxed lockdown restrictions in recent weeks, but there are "clear signs" of a third wave that has already begun, Lothar Wieler, head of the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases, told CNBC on Monday. Germany has had over 2.5 million coronavirus cases and saw a spike in the number of daily cases in March, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.Noting that Germany was underprepared in vaccine distribution, Wieler added that "the virus is not going to disappear, but once we have a base level of immunity in the population, we can control it."Italy's top officials are considering enforcing tougher health measures from March 15 through April 6, Italian news agency ANSA reports.The government plans to place almost the entire country in its red zone, imposing the maximum level of restrictions from April 3 to April 5. This period includes Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.Italy has topped 3.2 million coronavirus cases, with the number of daily cases rising steadily since February, per Johns Hopkins University.The only region in Italy's white zone is Sardinia, an island in the Mediterranean Sea.The new restrictions come after many European countries suspended AstraZeneca vaccinations amid reports of blood clots.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Will MLB fans be allowed at home games? A team-by-team look at 2021 plans

    With Opening Day approaching, major league teams are preparing for the return of fans to the ballpark – at limited capacity.

  • This former Dodger sued the Astros. He's losing in court. What drives him?

    The Houston Astros shelled Mike Bolsinger in 2017 while banging on trash cans. He hasn't pitched since and it doesn't appear his lawsuit is gaining traction.

  • Why I'm calling out body shaming as a disabled woman: 'My body isn't broken or unworthy'

    Writer Melissa Blake shares her experience with cruel taunts — and coming to love her "badass" body.

  • What you need to know about gyms reopening across Southern California

    Gyms reopened indoors in Los Angeles County on Monday at reduced capacity. If you're heading back, here's what you need to know.

  • Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had `unusual symptoms', agency says

    A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency. The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said. A few similar cases were found in Norway and in the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) database of drug side effects, Danish Medicines Agency said.

  • Tlaib calls out hypocrite GOP taking credit for stimulus bill

    Tlaib said, ‘You know how in group project there is always students who didn’t contribute, but they still take credit - That’s the GOP’

  • Biden news: Trump says Meghan ‘no good’ after interview, as North Korea silent on US approaches

    Follow latest updates

  • Doorbell video captures moment plane crashes into car near Miami, killing two

    Video from a local resident’s porch camera showed the small plane falling from the sky and striking a car as it was driving along the street.

  • Trump's CFO's ex-daughter-in-law is cooperating with prosecutors and 'refuses to be silenced,' her lawyer says

    Allen Weisselberg holds the keys to Donald Trump's personal finances, as well as his company's financial details.

  • People are posting stimulus check memes about making outlandish purchases, joking about extreme wealth

    A new meme format has emerged around the most recent round of stimulus checks, with people saying they'll use them for outlandish purchases.

  • North Korea warns new U.S. administration if it wants peace it must avoid 'causing a stink': KCNA

    The sister of North Korean leader, Kim Yo Jong, criticised ongoing military drills in South Korea and warned the new U.S. administration against "causing a stink" if it wants peace, state news reported on Tuesday. "We take this opportunity to warn the new U.S. administration trying hard to give off powder smell in our land," Kim said in a statement carried by state news agency KCNA. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are travelling in Asia this week for foreign policy and security talks with allies in Japan and South Korea, among other stops.

  • The Snyder Cut Is a Better Version of Justice League . But It Sets a Dangerous Precedent

    When fan culture runs amok, who is in control?

  • Husband of 'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond fractured his neck in firetruck crash

    Ladd Drummond's injuries worse than originally believed and "very close to being catastrophic," but is expected to fully recover, the celebrity chef said.

  • Here's what would happen to the royal family if Britain abolished the monarchy

    The Queen would have to give up Buckingham Palace, but she'd be allowed to keep some of her royal residences.

  • Biden Planning First Major Tax Hike Since 1993: Report

    President Joe Biden is expected to propose a number of tax increases in the first major federal tax hike in nearly 30 years to pay for the long-term economic program that will follow the COVID-19 response bill, according to a new report. Sources reportedly told Bloomberg that provisions currently under consideration include raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent from 21 percent; paring back tax preferences for so-called pass-through businesses, such as limited-liability companies or partnerships; increasing the income tax rate on individuals earning more than $400,000; expanding the estate tax; and a higher capital-gains tax rate for individuals earning at least $1 million annually. An analysis by the Tax Policy Center of Biden’s campaign tax plan estimated it would raise $2.1 trillion over ten years. The next economic plan is expected to be larger than the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that Biden signed into law last week after it passed Congress with zero Republican support. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that unlike the first bill, which relied upon government debt as funding, that at least part of the future provision will need to be paid for. The White House has yet to unveil the new program, which it has said would follow the signing of the COVID-19 response bill. It could cost between $2 trillion and $4 trillion, the report says. It could prove difficult for Democrats to find the support of ten Senate Republicans that would be needed to move the measure forward. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last month that lawmakers would “have a big robust discussion about the appropriateness of a big tax increase.” However, a number of tax initiatives could receive Republican support, including a move from a gasoline tax to a vehicle-miles-traveled fee to help fund highway projects as well as efforts to revise tax laws that don’t go far enough in keeping U.S. companies from moving jobs and profits offshore as another way to raise revenue. If the tax measures were to pass, they would likely take effect next year. However, some lawmakers have urged the president to hold off on any tax hikes while unemployment remains high due to the pandemic.

  • A San Antonio man spoke out against Texas ending mask mandate. Then his noodle shop was vandalized with 'ugly display of hate.'

    Support is rolling in for a San Antonio man whose noodle shop was tagged with racist graffiti after he spoke out against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.