Reopening of Perry schools in wake of shootings remains uncertain

All extracurricular activities in the Perry Community School District are suspended until at least Jan. 16, but contrary to a statement by the superintendent, a decision on when classes will resume following a tragic shooting rampage has not yet been made, according to an announcement on the district’s website Tuesday.

The announcement said that coaches and group sponsors will be providing individual updates, including details on practices.

Perry Superintendent Clark Wicks had announced at Monday night’s School Board meeting that students would not be returning to class this week but that he was hopeful reopening dates could be announced on Tuesday.

But both Wicks at the meeting and Perry Mayor Dirk Cavanaugh in an interview with the Des Moines Register on Tuesday said it is imperative to complete all repairs at the high school, where one student was killed Jan. 4 and four others, along with three administrators, were wounded, before there can be a return to classrooms.

The shooter, also a student, took his own life.

“We want the school to get fixed up so it doesn’t remind kids of what happened that day. We need to try to get them back as quickly as possible but we also need to measure they’re all ready to go back,” said Cavanaugh.

He called the back-to-school decision “a thin line there between what’s the best way to proceed.”

The school district has contracted with a biohazard cleanup company because of the gunshots fired, Cavanaugh said.

Gov. Kim Reynolds provided a disaster proclamation for Perry that will provide the district funds to hire substitutes to fill in for teachers who are not ready to return when the reopening occurs, he said.

“We’re just pushing forward and doing what we can,” he said.

Perry Schools receive state aid

At the board meeting, Wicks said the disaster proclamation will be an important factor in the district’s recovery. He said he attended a meeting with Reynolds on Monday afternoon when the proclamation was issued.

“So we had that meeting and I will tell you what, Perry is going to be supported,” Wicks told the School Board members. “They asked me, ‘What do you need right now?' and I went through three different big things in terms of resources.”

He said the district will need a law enforcement presence not just in the short term, but extensively once classes resume.

“All of these different organizations, they’re on it,” he said.

He said the district also will need “huge support” at each of its buildings as students and faculty deal with the aftermath of the shootings. He said he already has received administrative assistance through Heartland Area Education Agency, which has provided experienced school administrator Susie Meade to help.

Meade is a former superintendent of the Winterset School District and previously was an assistant superintendent at Ankeny schools.

Wicks said the third priority he listed was staffing.

“We don’t know how ready everybody is going to be (to return to school) but we need to keep the ship afloat and we need to have folks here and in a good state of mind,” he said.

Superintendent: 'We will need funding for a long time'

While the district will have challenges recovering from the tragedy, Wicks said he is encouraged by the support the Perry community is receiving.

“Consider this: We have the government and governor and other entities, they are all on board. So we do have support funding-wise and we will need funding for a long time to try and meet the needs of students, staff, community members and to provide healing,” Wicks said.

School Board member Eddie Diaz said the state and federal resources are going to be vital in Perry’s recovery.

“I think that as we face the challenges ahead we will need to continue to work at the state and federal levels," Diaz said. "This tragedy requires help and resources so the district can provide the necessary care and the educational support for our students and staff."

Diaz said the backing that has come for the Perry community so far has been incredible.

“Even in this darkness, we are grateful for the support we have received from our community and beyond," he said. "The outpouring of kindness and compassion has been a lifeline to many in our community. The support has been amazing and I hope it continues because we will need it."

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Date for reopening of Perry schools after shootings still unannounced