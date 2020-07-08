Reopening schools: Do the benefits outweigh the risks?

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates.

What’s happening

Schools across the country were closed in March as part of the effort to contain the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. Students, teachers, parents and administrators scrambled to put together a makeshift distance-learning curriculum for the rest of the academic year, with the hopes the virus would be under control enough to allow in-person instruction in the fall.

The usual start dates for America’s 13,000 public schools are just over a month away and, rather than waning, the outbreak is surging. As the beginning of the school year looms, the question of whether students will return to campus is still undecided in many places, leaving parents and educators in limbo.

President Trump has made reopening schools a priority for his administration and even issued a vague threat to “cut off funding” if they remain closed, but he has limited power to enforce that demand. Decisions about schools are made at the state and local level. Florida has mandated that all public schools hold in-person instruction in the fall. Arizona’s school superintendent, on the other hand, said discussion of reopening schools does not “reflect the magnitude or severity” of the state’s current outbreak.

Why there’s debate

The debate over reopening schools hinges on whether the health risks outweigh the benefits of having students attend class in person. Schools were shut down in March amid widespread uncertainty about the path of the pandemic. While there are still significant unknowns, many experts argue we have gained enough information over the past few months to suggest that reopening schools provides more benefits than drawbacks.

A key factor is that children seem to be less likely to contract the virus and face significantly less risk of severe illness if they do become infected. Children between the ages of 5 and 17 make up less than 5 percent of COVID-19 cases and 0.1 percent of deaths in the U.S. There is also some evidence that children may not be as likely to spread the virus to adults. Several other countries have brought back children in schools without sparking major outbreaks.

Lockdowns in the spring also showed the consequences of having children out of school for extended periods of time. Students suffer during distance learning, not just academically but also emotionally and socially among other health concerns. These impacts are most severe among already vulnerable kids, many of whom may go hungry or suffer unreported abuse if they don’t attend school. These factors have led the American Academy of Pediatrics to recommend in-person instruction in the fall. Many economists also argue that the economy can’t recover if parents are forced to miss work to care for their children.

Skeptics say reopening schools in the midst of a surge in virus cases is far too dangerous. The science on health impacts for children is promising but far from definitive, some experts argue. Teachers and other school employees would face particular risk. Others argue that it may be possible to bring students back with the right safety measures, but the country hasn’t invested the time, effort and money necessary to put those systems in place. Countries that have successfully reopened schools have done the hard work of creating safer campuses and limiting the spread of the virus in the broader community.

The economic benefits of reopening schools may be overstated, some argue, considering the many proposals that call for hybrid models that mix in-person and online instruction. These plans could be just as limiting for many working parents as schools being closed altogether.

What’s next

As schools’ start dates grow closer, more states and local districts will announce their plans for the upcoming year. Funding for school reopening plans could be a significant part of the debate if Congress takes up another financial stimulus bill. Democrats in the House of Representatives passed a package that includes $58 billion for schools, but the bill has stalled in the Republican-led Senate.

